 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Toronto Blue Jays open spring exhibition schedule with road win over Yankees

Tampa, Fl
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

New York Yankees' Hoy Jun Park, left, of South Korea, tags out Toronto Blue Jays' Patrick Kivlehan, right, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Tampa.

Frank Franklin II/The Associated Press

Trent Thornton pitched two scoreless innings as the Toronto Blue Jays earned a 2-1 road win over the New York Yankees on Saturday in their first contest of the exhibition season.

Thornton, who’s vying for a spot in Toronto’s rotation, got the start for the Jays. He allowed just one walk.

Anthony Alford singled and stole three bases for Toronto, including home in the seventh inning.

Story continues below advertisement

Former Blue Jay J.A. Happ pitched two perfect innings as New York’s starter, adding three strikeouts. Chris Gittens accounted for the Yankees run with a solo homer in the ninth.

Toronto takes on the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies