Sports

Toronto Blue Jays rained out against Texas Rangers, doubleheader set for Sunday

Buffalo, New York, United States
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A tarp covers the infield before what was supposed to be the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers at Sahlen Field on July 17, 2021 in Buffalo, New York.

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Saturday’s tilt between the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers has been postponed due to soggy conditions.

Toronto and Texas were set to meet in the second bout of a three-game set, but the game was pushed to Sunday as rain fell in Buffalo, N.Y., where the Jays have been playing home games due to pandemic-related border restrictions.

Toronto Blue Jays get government approval to return to Canada, starting July 30

The two sides will play a doubleheader on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jays routed the Rangers 10-2 in the opening game of the series on Friday, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting a pair of home runs.

The Jays’ time in Buffalo is coming to an end after the federal government approved a national interest travel exemption that will allow the team to host games in Toronto as of July 30.

Toronto is 46-42 on the season and currently sits third in the AL East.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

