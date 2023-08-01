Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is helped off the field by Blue Jays manager John Schneider and first base coach Mark Budzinski after taking an injury during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto on July 31.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

For everyone else in baseball, Tuesday was trade deadline day. The Toronto Blue Jays had trade death-march day instead.

A few other contenders were taking big, loopy swings. After adding Max Scherzer, the Texas Rangers were still stockpiling players like cord wood. The Houston Astros got the other most expensive pitcher in baseball, Justin Verlander.

Will any of this make the difference for those two clubs? Maybe. But it certainly gooses interest in their respective entertainment business.

Sadly, Toronto teams aren’t here to entertain you. They exist to tell you how great they will be some day just as long as you’re patient. If they don’t turn out great, that was your fault for always trying to hurry them.

So what did the Jays do on Tuesday? They went out and got the Ghost of Christmas Future. Every time you look at new Blue Jays shortstop Paul DeJong, you will be forced to think of the much better player he is replacing.

On Monday night, Bo Bichette did something to his knee while he was rounding first base. He was withdrawn from the game with “soreness.”

To hear their colleagues or coaches tell it, every player has the pain tolerance of Prometheus.

In this instance, that instinct backfired on Toronto.

“Obviously, we’re waiting to [see how bad it is] a lot more than you guys [in the media] are,” starter Chris Bassitt told reporters after the game. “He’s our best player.”

That didn’t sound hopeful.

Manager John Schneider said the team would be “extremely pro-active” with Bichette’s injury, whatever that means. Maybe they planned to cut his leg off and replace it with a bionic one so this could never happen again.

The sense of panic went straight up to the top. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday – shortly before reporters would penetrate the players’ sanctum sanctorum and start asking more about their feelings – the Jays announced the DeJong trade.

The Jays already have a DeJong – Santiago Espinal. That’s a guy who plays good defence in the middle infield and hits a little bit. The sort of player who won’t become a black hole in the middle of your lineup, absorbing and then crushing wins with his enormous gravity of uselessness.

One DeJong is fine. Two DeJongs is too many. The only purpose of a second DeJong is to back up your first DeJong. Which is strange, because according to Schneider, Bichette is fine.

How fine? Totally fine. Well, mostly fine. Well, they’re hoping he’s fine.

An MRI on Bichette’s knee “revealed no significant structural damage,” Schneider said. How much work is the word “significant” doing in that sentence? Hard to say.

“He’s day to day for now,” Schneider said.

But when someone asked the same question a couple of minutes later – day to day? – Schneider wanted to tweak his own assessment.

“We’ll know more in the next two to three days,” he said. “He was moving around in the clubhouse a little bit.”

Was he walking upright, or was he on his stomach pulling himself across the carpet using his hands like claws?

With the Jays, it’s always hard to tell. One consistency across regimes is the team’s ‘don’t ask, don’t tell (the truth)’ injury policy.

How many important Jays have been day-to-day up until one day you hear they had surgery a few days ago? More than a couple. So we’ll know how Bichette is really doing whenever he’s back on the field doing it.

From an organizational perspective, there was one advantage to the Bichette situation – it took everyone’s mind off the trade part of the trade deadline.

DeJong aside, the Jays made no improvements on Tuesday. They’d already acquired another injury replacement – reliever Jordan Hicks – to fill the closer role until Jordan Romano returns from injury.

And I suppose they did a trade of sorts with themselves. Hyun-jin Ryu, the forgotten man in the rotation, returned Tuesday after missing more than a year after Tommy John surgery.

Commenting in a general way about his team’s recent business, Jays general manager Ross Atkins sounded worked up just once – “ … really excited about Triple-A.” Gauge your own excitement accordingly.

The overall feeling was of a team that believes it has wiggle room left with its customers. If Toronto was the sort of market that expected greatness, the Jays would have been in on Scherzer and Verlander. They’d have found someone to replace misfiring outfielder Daulton Varsho. They’d have found some sort of deal to excite the base that wasn’t just filling in blank spaces. Or, as Atkins likes to call it, “roster management.”

But Toronto isn’t that sort of city, so there’s no need to take any risks. Better to keep on keeping on, and hope that its averagely good baseball team becomes an especially good one because of, I don’t know, magic.

This is how most teams in baseball have started doing it since the playoffs were opened up. As long as you make it that far, everyone’s job is probably safe.

As a result, no one wants to do anything wild that might upset the balance. If these Jays were a political party, they’d be true-blue Tories.

You can see how this will play out. If Bichette is fine, and the Jays remain in a wild-card spot, and they win maybe just one round before getting hammered by the all-in Rangers or Astros, then they’ll be able to say they did everything they could.

If they win a couple of rounds, then they were geniuses for standing pat despite withering pressure to change for change’s sake.

And if Bichette isn’t fine and they miss the playoffs, then it’s all down to bum luck.

Whatever the case, only the good stuff is their fault, never the bad.

That’s the real trade deadline in Toronto – that point in August where you swap one just-so story for another, and if it doesn’t turn out, all the same people do the same thing all over again next year.