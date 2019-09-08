 Skip to main content

Sports Toronto FC beats expansion FC Cincinnati 5-1

Cincinnati, Ohio
The Associated Press
Sep 7, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Toronto FC defender Laurent Ciman (26) heads the ball against FC Cincinnati forward Darren Mattocks (11) in the second half at Nippert Stadium.

Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Patrick Mullins scored in the 10th minute, Marco Delgado added a goal and an assist and Toronto FC beat expansion FC Cincinnati 5-1 on Saturday night.

Delgado deflected a pass by Cincinnati’s Joseph-Claude Gyau directly to a streaking Mullins, who took one dribble before side-netting a left-footer from the top of the area to make it 1-0.

Nick DeLeon rifled home a low volley to double the advantage in the 21st minute, and Delgado headed home an entry by Alejandro Pozuelo to give Toronto a 3-0 lead in the 28th.

Michael Bradley scored in the 63rd minute, and Nicolas Benezet made it 5-0 in the 85th. Benezet, who signed with Toronto July 30, has scored in back-to-back games.

Emmanuel Ledesma capped the scoring on a penalty kick in the second minute of stoppage time.

Toronto (11-10-8) is unbeaten in its last five matches, dating to a 2-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Aug. 3. Cincinnati (5-21-3) has lost four in a row and is winless, with eight losses, in its last nine matches.

