Toronto FC brought down by a familiar foe

Just as it was starting to look as though Toronto FC might escape with a point despite a badly depleted lineup, an old foe brought them crashing down.
Chris Wondolowski once again came up as a Reds killer with two goals Sunday night, with the second one in the 81st minute serving as the winner in a 2-1 decision for the San Jose Earthquakes. It was the 11th goal Wondolowski, 36, has scored against the Reds during his Major League Soccer career.
The Reds were caught standing still, as San Jose forward Cristian Espinoza was allowed lots of room to fire a cross from the right side of the box into the middle, where Wondolowski converted the winner. The loss leaves the Reds without a win in their past five games.
Almost nothing in the pregame buildup indicated TFC had anything approximating an advantage aside from being the home side. Missing from the lineup were star players Michael Bradley, Alejandro Pozuelo and Jonathan Osorio.
Bradley was out with a sore hamstring, which is believed to be the first time since 2016 he missed a game because of injury. Osorio, according to the Reds, is “dealing with discomfort in his hip and groin.” Pozeulo was serving a one-game suspension for getting a red card in last week’s 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake.
On the plus side, it was striker Jozy Altidore’s first start since being troubled by a strained hamstring over the past month. But there were some moments of concern for the Reds fans, as Altidore did not immediately appear on the pitch for the pregame warmup. Jordan Hamilton worked with the starters until Altidore made a belated appearance to the relief of the faithful.
Just after the opening kickoff, there was a bittersweet moment for the crowd, perhaps more bitter than sweet. The scoreboard video screen showed departed superstar Sebastian Giovinco, who bolted for a Saudi Arabian club after a contract with TFC could not be settled, standing in a private box at BMO Field with Reds president Bill Manning. The announced crowd 23,524 gave Giovinco a warm ovation and he responded by holding his hand over his heart.
Despite missing all of those stars, the Reds started the game well. There were a couple of chances for Auro and midfielder Richie Laryea, who was given a start because of all of the missing stars.
Then, in the 28th minute, Laryea scored his first MLS goal on a nice feed from Altidore. The 24-year-old worked his way to the middle and redirected Altidore’s cross from the right side to open the scoring.
At that point the Reds seemed to be handling the Earthquakes’ marking game rather well. Going into the match, head coach Greg Vanney was concerned with how his players would handle the new defensive system installed by new Earthquakes head coach Matias Almeyda. He is familiar to Reds fans, having directed Chivas Guadalajara to the CONCACAF Champions League title in 2018 at the expense of TFC.
The Earthquakes opened the MLS season with four consecutive losses but since then have lost just two of eight games under Almeyda’s tough marking system.
“The first eight or nine weeks they were in a learning phase,” Vanney said of the Earthquakes. “A lot of the principles, from marking, defensive reading, things like that, were not quite there yet.
“But over the last few games, they're getting it. Their marking positions are very good. They allow you to have the ball in front of you, but are not going to let you turn and face them and they harass you if you get it.”
The Reds’ lead lasted just 11 minutes, as Wondolowski evened the score 1-1. He also added to his total as the best scorer in MLS history as that goal and his second of the night made it 150 career goals. He scored four goals last week against the Chicago Fire to move into the career lead.
“He is very, very clever. Fox in the box, that’s him,” Vanney said a couple of days before the game. “A true finisher, a true box forward. It’s a craft that over the years he has continued to hone to the tune of the best goalscorer in MLS history.
“If he's on the field, you can't take him for granted, ever. You always have to have, not just an eye on him, but a presence because he will slip away. When defenders end up watching the ball, he'll find a gap and he's got a knack for anticipation, for where the ball is going to arrive. I'd venture to guess that 75 to 80 per cent of his goals were inside 15 yards.”
That is precisely where Wondolowski was to finish a nifty three-way play for his first-half goal. It started deep in the San Jose end. Defender Florian Jungwirth fired a long diagonal pass to Espinosa, who spotted Wondolowski lurking in the middle in the box. Espinosa made a quick cross and it was redirected by Wondolowski in the 37th minute to tie the score.