Open this photo in gallery: Toronto FC midfielder Kosi Thompson celebrates his goal against D.C. United with teammate Lorenzo Insigne (24) during second half MLS action in Toronto on May 27, 2023.Toronto FC has loaned Thompson on loan to Norwegian top-flight club Lillestrøm SK for the remainder of the 2023 Major League Soccer season.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Toronto FC has loaned midfielder Kosi Thompson to Norwegian top-flight club Lillestrom SK for the remainder of the 2023 Major League Soccer season.

As part of the loan, Lillestrom will have an option to exercise a permanent transfer for Thompson at the end of his loan.

Thompson, 20, was in his second season with Toronto FC where he has made a combined 44 appearances across all competitions.

He’s scored twice since joining the club as a homegrown player in 2022.

The Toronto native made his debut for TFC against Columbus Crew on March 12, 2022, and scored his first goal for the club against Real Salt Lake on April 9, 2022.

The Academy product spent the 2021 season with Toronto FC II, where he made 27 appearances during the 2021 USL League One regular season. He originally joined the Toronto FC Academy in February, 2015.