Jack Dodd, an important member of Toronto FC’s front office who helped build the club from MLS doormat to champion, has left to join the Portland Timbers as their technical director.

Dodd spent nine years with Toronto, most recently as assistant general manager of player personnel and scouting.

Dodd watched the world for TFC, helping identify and acquire former MLS MVPs Sebastian Giovinco and Alejandro Pozuelo as well as Spanish midfielder Victor Vazquez.

While he did not seek the limelight, his efforts helped build the team that won the treble in 2017 with the MLS Cup, Canadian Championship and Supporters’ Shield.

Dodd will work with GM Ned Grabavoy at the Timbers.

“After a comprehensive search, we couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Jack Dodd to our technical staff,” Grabavoy said in a statement. “His extensive knowledge within the unique world of scouting, recruitment, and player acquisition will be a major asset to our club.

“Jack has vast experience within MLS, and a thorough understanding of the complexities in building a roster in this league. As we continue to evolve as a club, he will play a key role in helping the various levels throughout the club become more aligned in our approach. With his background and skill set, Jack is ready to embrace the role of technical director, and we couldn’t be more excited for him to get started with all of us here in Portland.”

Grabavoy, a former MLS and Timbers player, joined Portland in November, 2016, as the club’s director of scouting and recruitment. He served as the Timberfor technical director from 2019 to 2022, becoming GM in January.

Former GM Gavin Wilkinson was fired in October, 2022, in the wake of a year-long investigation into alleged misconduct and abuses across the National Women’s Soccer League. The Portland Thorns and Timbers share the same ownership.

Dodd and Jason Hernandez, a former TFC player who is assistant GM of player personnel, engagement and strategy, served under head coach Bob Bradley, who in his dual role as Toronto’s sporting director is in charge of all player personnel decisions.

Before joining TFC, Dodd spent six years as a business-development manager at Scout7, where he created and developed a player and club data management and recruitment system. During that time, the native of Derby, England, also served as a technical scout for Crystal Palace for a season (2013-2014) and an academy scout for Liverpool (2008-13).

Dodd, who earned a sports-management degree at England’s Coventry University, served as chief scout at TFC before being promoted to assistant GM in 2021.

“I am excited to be joining the Portland Timbers and would like to thank Ned and the rest of the organization for putting their trust in me,” said Dodd. “Every aspect of the club that I have experienced so far have left a positive impression upon me. I am fully committed to embracing this new challenge and giving everything that I can to help the Portland Timbers and this passionate fan base be successful.”