Sports Toronto FC loses to New York Red Bulls 2-0

Toronto FC loses to New York Red Bulls 2-0

Harrison, New Jersey
The Associated Press
Toronto FC defender Omar Gonzales (44) heads the balll against the New York Red Bulls during the first half at Red Bull Arena.

Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Kemar Lawrence scored his first goal of the season and Luis Robles had three saves to help the New York Red Bulls beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Alejandro Romero Gamarra, on the right side, split a pair of defenders and, near the corner of the 6-yard box, played a low cross that deflected off defender Chris Mavinga into the net to give the Red Bulls (10-9-4) the lead in the 55th minute.

Justin Morrow was shown a straight red card in the 89th minute for denying New York’s Bradley Wright-Phillips of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. Lawrence made it 2-0 in the first minute of stoppage time. Daniel Royer’s header was parried by goalkeeper Quentin Westburg, but Lawrence volleyed the rebound into an empty net.

The Red Bulls, who lost 3-1 in the first match-up between the teams this season July 17, improved to 12-2-2 against Toronto (9-10-5). New York has won four of its last five games overall.

