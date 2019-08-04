Toronto FC loses to New York Red Bulls 2-0

Kemar Lawrence scored his first goal of the season and Luis Robles had three saves to help the New York Red Bulls beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.
Alejandro Romero Gamarra, on the right side, split a pair of defenders and, near the corner of the 6-yard box, played a low cross that deflected off defender Chris Mavinga into the net to give the Red Bulls (10-9-4) the lead in the 55th minute.
Justin Morrow was shown a straight red card in the 89th minute for denying New York’s Bradley Wright-Phillips of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. Lawrence made it 2-0 in the first minute of stoppage time. Daniel Royer’s header was parried by goalkeeper Quentin Westburg, but Lawrence volleyed the rebound into an empty net.
The Red Bulls, who lost 3-1 in the first match-up between the teams this season July 17, improved to 12-2-2 against Toronto (9-10-5). New York has won four of its last five games overall.