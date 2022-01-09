Thus far, Lorenzo Insigne seems to think that US$15-million has bought his on-field participation, but not his PR services.CIRO DE LUCA/Reuters

Over the weekend, Toronto FC announced the biggest signing in its history. If we’re being kind, you would call the reaction “muted”.

When Jermain Defoe was signed eight years ago, the Major League Soccer club hired a double-decker bus and everything. People who were neither soccer fans nor fans of North American soccer (two very different groups) got interested. Defoe arrived with as much advance press and anticipation as any major free-agent signing.

TFC’s newest arrival, Lorenzo Insigne, will be lucky if the guy holding up the sign reading ‘INSIGNE’ at the arrivals hall in Toronto’s Pearson Airport recognizes him. Which won’t be a problem until July, because for now he’s going to keep playing for the old team that didn’t want to pay him.

Insigne’s signing was announced on Saturday morning – not exactly a primo news spot – via e-mail. Insigne himself is not quoted in it. Elsewhere, he has made no mention of his new job. It’s as though Insigne’s started dating someone new and doesn’t want his friends back home to know about it. This must be true love.

Quality is not the problem here. MLS has a long, poor history of overpaying geriatric Euros who want to try out American cosplay while they transition into retirement. At 31 by the time he arrives, Insigne is still in his prime (though just barely). He is inarguably one of the world’s elite players. But so was Defoe.

Both men arrive under similar circumstances – talented malcontents at odds with their European teams, reaching that tricky age when men start getting ideas, in search of new adventures and gigantically inflated paycheques given to them by new, younger partners who think they’re still sexy. Call it a midlife athletic crisis.

It’s hard to pin down how much Toronto FC is paying Insigne, but it’s a lot. Somewhere in the ballpark of US$15-million, according to most reports. That’s roughly two-and-a-half times as much as MLS’s second-highest-paid player.

Defoe also got a gobsmacking pay packet, far more than he could have earned in Europe. And how’d that turn out?

He arrived hopeful, but that didn’t last. The first time he was confronted by media in the postmatch locker room – a regular feature in North America that is completely unheard of in Europe – you could already feel him mentally checking out.

Within a few weeks, he was “injured”. A few months after that, he was AWOL. And a few months after that, he was back in England. Defoe didn’t last a year.

Defoe was a victim of his own magical thinking, abetted heavily by Toronto FC. The pursuit was breathless. Swooning sales pitches and phone calls from Drake. But the honeymoon phase ended as soon as Defoe and the club were married. Once that happened, he was just another guy on a third-rate team in one of North America’s second cities.

Defoe assumed that a change is like a vacation. Instead, it was more like being sent to an island where everyone leaves you alone. That was the problem. Defoe could not acclimate himself to being a nobody, no matter how well he was being paid.

So the question for Insigne is, “What do you want?” If the money’s enough, then great.

But there is nothing else. Very little fame. No glory. A massively reduced competitive challenge and a great many more minor irritations. Sound good?

Maybe a guy who’s used to taking the bus to games will get a charge out of five-hour flights. Maybe someone who’s used to being covered like a medieval pope will enjoy being alternately leered at or ignored by the media (mostly the latter). Maybe so, but that has not traditionally been the pattern.

Typically speaking, the only players who make successful transitions from Europe to North America are Americans. They know how things work before they arrive.

Former Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco was the exception that proved the rule, but only because he seemed to be a genuine introvert. To hear him tell it, he hadn’t left Italy in a huff, but fled a place where he felt suffocated. And that tour of duty still ended in tears.

Insigne will undoubtedly make a bad Toronto FC team better. But if the hope was to reinvigorate a flagging sports project beyond its season-ticket-holder base, that already seems like a failure. If you can’t get people talking in January when they’re all stuck in their houses, good luck in July when they’ve been freed and have better things to do.

If Insigne wants to make a genuine splash in Toronto, he’s got a lot of public outreach to do. Thus far, he seems to think that US$15-million has bought his on-field participation, but not his PR services. If this four-year contract lasts two, I’ll be shocked.

That said, there’s nothing theoretically wrong with this approach. TFC had to do something after making the greatest mistake in club history: winning a championship.

Once the former worst team in the whole world had ticked that off the to-do list, everyone in Toronto stopped paying attention. The TV numbers were never great, but the sellouts ended as well. You could go to a game on Saturday and count every single person in the city who cared even a little about the team.

A mediocre team eventually turned into a terrible one. And not just bad, but bad in a tedious way. You can get away with being bad if you do it with flair (the Leafs have managed it for half-a-century), but the public won’t forgive you for being boring.

Under those circumstances, who can blame the club for reaching back into the archives for ideas – even if those ideas turned into disasters? The club did at least get people talking. If that’s the bar for success, signing Insigne hasn’t got TFC anywhere close to it.

A possible first step to fixing the team’s new/old problem? Telling its newest employee that if he doesn’t seem as though he cares about coming here, then neither will anyone else.