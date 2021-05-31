Toronto Maple Leafs put on an anti-instructional clinic against Montreal Canadiens

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) and teammate Mitchell Marner (16) shake hands with Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) and teammate Corey Perry (94) after the Canadiens knocked the Maple Leafs out of the playoffs after game seven NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

A week ago, Toronto hockey fans were talking about a run to the Stanley Cup final. Today, they’ll be doing their annual post-post-season run through the stages of grief.

What can you say about Monday’s Game 7 loss to the Montreal Canadiens? It was like a three-hour montage summing up 50 years of despair.

Defensive gaffes? Check. Brain cramp in goal? Check. Bad penalties? Check. Inability to create offence? Check. The Leafs put on an anti-instructional clinic. The score, 3-1, somehow still flattered to deceive.

Now we move to what passes for the second round of the NHL playoffs in this city – a week of tears and recriminations.

The first stage of that grief is denial. We can skip that stage. We’ve reached the point with the Leafs where this sort of implosion is expected. Anticipated, even. Watching the Leafs pooch it in the playoffs is like a good scourging – it thins the blood.

The second stage is anger. That one will go on a while. Who is to blame here? Everyone and no one – so, the usual.

Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is to blame because he built the team wrong. How do we know that? Because they blew an unblowable lead to a team made up of one great goaltender and a couple of college-aged kids who don’t understand that you are supposed to roll over and die once you go down 3-1 in a series.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe is to blame. He coached them wrong because, again, they blew a 3-1 lead.

Every player is to blame. They played wrong because … you’re getting the idea.

Everyone up and down the Maple Leafs organization screwed this up, including the video replay guy and Carlton the Bear. For the next month, the team should be forced to go door to door apologizing personally to every Torontonian for pranking them again.

Special mention should be made here of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. Their playoff disappearing act is getting so good they ought to take it to Atlantic City. Had either one of them managed to be mediocre, Toronto would have had this series in a sweep.

We have reached the point with this pair where it can be fairly asked: Are they missing that thing that makes special players special? It’s something bigger than statistics. It can’t be quantified or scouted. Call it a winning mentality.

For all their talent, maybe Marner and Matthews just don’t have it. Or maybe they don’t have it together. Or maybe they don’t have it in Toronto. Maybe they’re hipster versions of Phil Kessel. Maybe they need to leave in order to become fully formed stars. Whatever the case, we’ve passed beyond a worrying trend and are into a full-fledged pattern.

The third stage is bargaining. Some people will choose to focus on the little things that didn’t have to go wrong. What if that goal challenge in Game 6 had gone the Leafs’ way? What if John Tavares hadn’t been hurt? What if Rasmus Sandin had gotten his dates mixed up and booked a non-refundable holiday in May?

The fourth stage is depression. In Toronto hockey circles, they call that stage ‘all of the time.’

The fifth stage is the most important – acceptance.

If you plan on continuing to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs for the next few years, it’s best you accept now that nothing about this team is going to change in the short or medium term.

Some people will call for a shake-up at the top. That’s not happening.

Some will want a core player or two traded. That’s not happening.

Some will want the head coach fired, just so the Leafs can say they did something. That’s not happening, either.

Seven years into the Brendan Shanahan era, there is one overarching theme: stability.

This franchise was brought low off and on for 40-odd years by a procession of visionaries and blowhards who all had one thing in common – they favoured change.

Whenever things went wrong, their first instinct was to blow it up. Even when they could resist the urge to blow things up, they were always talking about blowing them up.

Once the city got into their heads (which took about a week in most cases), every Leafs decision-maker entered a long phase of high reactivity to public pressure. A few guys resisted this urge – your Cliff Fletchers and Pat Quinns – but all were eventually brought down by the Toronto mob.

Shanahan’s singular insight into the business of running a hockey team in Toronto was that he was not going to be that guy.

He razed the team and took the Rome route to rebuilding – brick by brick. Once it was close to finished, he ejected the experienced guys he’d needed during the uncertain early days and replaced them with people who owed him personal fealty.

You can say two things for sure about Shanahan’s creation.

First, it’s a failure. That’s not an opinion. It’s an evidentiary fact.

Second, despite being a sub-standard hockey club, it’s not going to be rebuilt.

For Shanahan, changing now would be surrender. Once this city gets you to turn, even a little, it can’t resist the urge to start spinning you around.

At this moment, you may be one of those people trying to spin Shanahan, and understandably so. You root for a loser, which makes you a loser by association. What do you do with a losing game? You change it.

Unless you run a hockey team in Toronto. In that case, change is an invitation to professional disaster. One day you’re running the Greatest Hockey Club in the Known Universe™ and the next you’re trying to get an analyst gig at an NBC affiliate in San Jose.

So the Leafs will do this again next year with the same guys, the same problems, the same doubts and the same non-existent expectations. They will do it the year after that, and the year after that. They will do it every year until everyone gets fired and/or they start over.

It’s even possible – remotely, but still possible – that some year they may get it right by accident.