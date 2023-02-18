St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, left, is congratulated by Niko Mikkola after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs Dec. 27, 2022, in St. Louis.The Associated Press

Sheldon Keefe was driving home from his son’s hockey practice on Friday night when he learned that the Maple Leafs had acquired Ryan O’Reilly in a trade with the St. Louis Blues.

“I wasn’t expecting a deal in any way,” Keefe said Saturday a few hours before the team took on the Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena. “It was exciting. To be honest with you it was tough to sleep. As a coach I thought about all of the different options it presents. “I think I am just like all of the players. You are thrilled to be able to make the team better.”

In O’Reilly, Toronto picked up a Stanley Cup-winning centre, a Conn Smythe Trophy winner, a Selke Award winner and a Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner.

He captured the Conn Smythe award, which goes to the most valuable player in the playoffs, when he led St. Louis to its first National Hockey League championship in 2019. The Selke Award is given to the best defensive forward in the league, and the Lady Byng is granted to the player adjudged to be the most gentlemanly and sportsmanlike.

“His pedigree speaks for itself,” general manager Kyle Dubas said Saturday. “His defensive prowess, his playoff performance, what he brings to the centre position, and what he will bring to our team on and off the ice is vital to what we are trying to accomplish.”

Along with O’Reilly, the Maple Leafs acquired a hard-nosed forward in Noel Acciari without giving up anybody on their NHL roster. It cost them two AHL players and one in the Western Hockey League along with first-, second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024.

In addition, St. Louis agreed to pay half of O’Reilly’s US$7.5-million contract for this year, and Minnesota, an intermediary, agreed to pay $US1.875 million.

Both O’Reilly, who served as the Blues’ captain, and Acciari were expected to suit up for Toronto against the Canadiens on Saturday night.

Toronto, which has not won the Stanley Cup since 1967 or a playoff round since 2004, currently has the second-best record in the Atlantic Division, fourth-best in the Eastern Conference and fourth-best among 32 teams in the league.

Both O’Reilly and Acciari will be unrestricted free agents at the end of this season.

“We have been in the top five in the standings and when you are there your goal has to be to win the Stanley Cup,” Dubas said. “People will scoff and that’s fine, but we are trying to win. Anything short of that and I think we will be disappointed.”

O’Reilly is 32 and, unless injured, will exceed 1,000 games in the regular season before the current one is over. He has also played 64 postseason contests in which he has scored 22 goals and racked up 34 assists. He had eight goals and 15 assists in 26 games in 2019 during the Blues’ run to the Stanley Cup.

Acciari, 31, has played in the NHL for eight years with a career-best 20 goals for the Florida Panthers in 2019-20. This is O’Reilly’s 14th season in the league and he has scored 20 or more goals seven times.

It is the third straight season that Toronto has acquired another team’s captain before the March trade deadline. In 2021 they picked up Nick Foligno from Columbus and last season traded for Mark Giordano of Seattle.

“This is exciting for our team and no doubt our fan base,” John Tavares, the Maple Leafs captain, said. “When Kyle (Dubas) and management makes a move like that it sends a strong message about the belief in the team and what we want to accomplish. I think it should be a real boost.”

Said Giordano: “It’s a pretty straight forward message to us. We are a team that believes it can go a long way. To make additions like this is management’s way of telling us they feel the same.”

The deal potentially could rank among the most important in the club’s 105-year history.

“It’s a move that as players we look at and it tells us where we are it,” Morgan Rielly, the Toronto defenceman, said. “It kind of puts everything into perspective. The organization has belief in the team and where we are trying to go.

“An easy way to look at it is that the team got better and that is a great feeling.”