Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been named the NHL’s first star of the week after scoring seven goals and four assists in four games.

The 24-year-old sniper enjoyed a record-breaking week as he helped the Leafs (47-19-6) clinch a sixth consecutive playoff berth via a 3-0-1 week.

Matthews started things off with a hat-trick in Toronto’s 6-2 win over Tampa Bay on April 4 and then added three assists the next night in a 7-6 overtime loss to Florida.

Playing in his 400th NHL game, Matthews scored twice – including his ninth career overtime winner – in a 4-3 triumph over the Dallas Stars on April 7 to break Rick Vaive’s franchise record for goals in a season (54) as well as surpass Jimmy Carson and Kevin Stevens for the most goals by a U.S.-born player in a single campaign (55).

He finished off the week with a two-goal performance in a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Matthews has scored a league-leading 58 goals in 67 games.

Washington Capitals defenceman John Carlson, who had three goals and five assists in three games, was named the week’s second star, while Florida Panthers winger Jonathan Huberdeau, with three goals and four assists in a trio of games, was named third star.