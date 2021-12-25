Toronto Raptors players head to the locker room after NBA basketball action against the Golden State Warriors in Toronto, Dec. 18, 2021.The Canadian Press

The Toronto Raptors added three players to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol Saturday, bringing the team’s total to 10 players ruled out for next game due to the virus.

The Raptors placed Khem Birch, Justin Champagnie and Isaac Bonga in health and safety protocol.

Seven Toronto players were already in the league’s COVID-19 protocol: OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa.

David Johnson is out with a calf injury.

All 11 players will be unavailable for Toronto’s game Sunday at the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-13).

The Raptors (14-15) signed forwards Juwan Morgan and D.J. Wilson and guard Tremont Waters from the NBA G League to 10-day contracts on Thursday via the COVID-19 hardship exception.