Toronto Raptors’ depth needs to be better if they want to buck the Bucks

Open this photo in gallery Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) puts pressure on Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green (14) in the fourth quarter in game one of the Eastern conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Following their fourth-quarter letdown in Wednesday’s Game 1, the Raptors had some thoughts on strategy.

Rebounding. That could be better. Ball movement. That could be smoother. And Danny Green. That section of the game plan could be improved.

A 46-per-cent three-point shooter during his first season in Canada, Green’s averages are well down in the playoffs. He’s been truly snake-bitten in the past couple of games.

Since he is the Raptors’ only three-point specialist in a league full of them, that’s been hard to miss. Perhaps unfairly so, but this is an unfair time of year.

If this goes wrong, someone’s going to create a Toronto basketball enemies list. Right now, Green’s on it (along with several others). Since he is out of contract in the next few days, that would be unfortunate for him.

Green was initially advertised as the throw-in in the Kawhi Leonard trade. A second-round draft pick and a journeyman, Green’s personal brand was crushed under San Antonio’s starless system. On that team, the only real star is the coach and, man, does he ever work at keeping it that way.

Green spent Leonard’s reveal news conference cultivating an image as Toronto’s Kawhi whisperer – the guy who could translate Leonard’s silences into spoken English.

That was the takeaway if you were there. Kawhi Leonard – “fun guy.” Danny Green – actual fun guy.

He’s since been a delightful surprise, and not just through his play. On a team with a lot of captivating personalities, Green’s is the most open and curious.

These guys aren’t paid for deep thoughts. They’re paid for tunnel vision. Green somehow balances the two things.

He has a podcast. I know, I know. You probably have a podcast, too. But unlike yours, Danny Green’s is interesting and people other than his girlfriend listen to it.

Green is the sort of curious fellow people hope all pro athletes are and, sadly, aren’t. He’s a one-off who doesn’t get nearly enough credit for it.

But so far, he’s often been another sort of surprise in the playoffs. The sort where you say, “Oh no, it looks like he’s thinking of shooting again.”

“We gotta try and get Danny some easy ones,” said Kyle Lowry, as if such a thing existed at this level.

“We need to run some more plays for him,” said coach Nick Nurse, which sounded hopeful.

“Obviously, offensively, I’m not the guy they’re going to draw up a bunch of plays for,” Green said.

Oh.

Green was sitting there in a Jack-Armstrong-wearing-a-crown T-shirt looking just a teensy bit irritated. Whether at himself or the situation was hard to say. It was one of those interviews where the question that goes unasked – “What’s going on with you?” – is the one dominating conversation.

Is there a way to get you more shots that aren’t in transition (so the sort that don’t involve you getting the ball just because you’re the only other guy who’s bothered running up the floor)?

“Yes,” Green said.

Would you like to explore them?

“I would love to explore them.”

Green is the thin edge of the wedge for the Raptors on this score. Defensively, this team is a collective. Offensively, it’s a two-man outfit – Leonard, Lowry and Co.

Pascal Siakam’s hype has resulted in blanket coverage. Marc Gasol now holds the ball like it’s burning his hands. Guys on the bench are missing open layups.

On Wednesday, the Raptors got one of the great games of Lowry’s career and an averagely excellent one from Leonard and translated that into defeat.

The glass half-empty version: 13 games into the postseason, we know what this team is about and might as well get used to it.

The glass half-full: They’re one individual breakout from tipping over into dominance.

The most obvious applicant for that position is Green. He’s on the floor a lot. Like any marksman, he’s a streaky shooter. If you need to get out to him as a matter of urgency, that creates one more human-shaped hole for Leonard and Lowry to go through.

And we’re not talking about playing above himself. Green is still providing top-drawer defence. Just being offensively average by his own standards would create a virtuous circle of possibilities.

Forget the pick and pop or something something coming underneath something, that’s the key now – Danny Green. He should be more like himself. As tactics go, it’s the sort that can make a coach look like a genius.

The Raptors did have a decent Game 1. As Nurse said, “Decent’s probably not good enough at this time of year.”

That means it can’t all be on Leonard.

“If [Leonard played the way he’s been playing in the first two rounds] for the rest of his career, he’s be known as probably the greatest of all time,” Green said. “That’s hard to do.”

It also can’t all be on Leonard plus a nightly friend. Multiple people have to pitch in on the regular, and they have to do it for entire games rather than just one half.

Leonard’s heroics allow the likes of Serge Ibaka – seriously, what’s up with that bandage on his head? No cut is so bad it requires that much bandaging. Open air is the best covering for a wound – to say things like, “It’s only one game, eh.”

Though he is Congolese, Ibaka said it with the implied sneer of a Parisien waiter. Clearly, everyone on the Raptors is still feeling pretty good about themselves. Which is funny. You never thought you’d hear from a Raptors team that had got cocky. It’s a nice change.

On some level, it’s amazing the team has got this far. It is a one-legged sprinter winning golds. But having managed it, the Raptors might want to try what the race feels like when all those extra limbs are working at once.