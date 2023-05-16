Open this photo in gallery: Boston Pride forward Tereza Vanisova scores a goal past Toronto Six goalie Elaine Chuli during the first period of a WNHL hockey semifinal is the Isobel Cup on March 26, 2021, in Boston. The Toronto Six have re-signed goaltender Chuli to a two-year contract.Mary Schwalm/The Associated Press

The Toronto Six have re-signed goaltender Elaine Chuli to a two-year contract.

Chuli posted a 12-5-2 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and .917 save percentage last season as Toronto finished second in the Premier Hockey Federation standings.

She went 3-1 with a shutout and posted a 2.20 GAA and a .920 save percentage in the playoffs as the Six captured their first Isobel Cup title.

The 29-year-old has a 32-7-2 record with a 2.16 GAA and .924 save percentage since joining the Six for their inaugural season in 2020.

Before signing in the PHF, Chuli played two seasons in the defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League (Kunlun Red Star in 2017 and Toronto Furies in 2018) and spent a one year as a member of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association.

“Elaine Chuli has been the quarterback of this team for many years, and I don’t think there was any doubt that we would have, in my opinion, the greatest goaltender in the league back with us this year,” Six general manager Angela James said in a release. “We are happy to have Chuli back for the next two seasons.”

Chuli is the third Six player under contract for next season, joining recently re-signed captain Shiann Darkangelo and forward Daryl Watts, who is entering the second year of a two-year agreement.