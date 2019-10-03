 Skip to main content

Sports Toronto Wolfpack approved for Super League promotion if they win Million Pound Game

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Toronto Wolfpack approved for Super League promotion if they win Million Pound Game

Neil Davidson
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Wolfpack player Joe Mellor holds the defence at bay during a game against the Toulouse Olympique in Toronto on Sept. 22, 2019.

Mathew Tsang/The Canadian Press

Just two days before their promotion showdown with Featherstone Rovers, the Toronto Wolfpack have got the green light to join the Super League if they win the Million Pound Game this weekend.

The transatlantic team has been in discussions with English rugby league officials, with scheduling, travel costs and the club’s financial status high on the agenda.

A source indicated Super League officials signed off Wednesday on Toronto’s possible promotion. The Rugby Football League, the sport’s governing body, made it official Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The source was granted anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the deal.

“Betfred Super League wishes to confirm its position on the potential promotion of Toronto Wolfpack or Featherstone Rovers ahead of Saturday’s Betfred Championship Grand Final,” the RFL said in a release.

“The winners of the Million Pound Game will be welcomed into Betfred Super League, as approved by the governing body, the RFL. Promotion is sanctioned by the RFL who have confirmed that both clubs have met all the relevant criteria.”

While Toronto has been dominant on the field this season, winning 27 of 28 matches in the second-tier Championship, the future of the Wolfpack was raised last month when Super League chief executive Robert Elstone cited the need for “a number of assurances” before admitting the North American franchise to the sport’s top tier.

Wolfpack officials, while understanding the need for clarity, questioned the timing of the comments considering the team had come within one win of promotion in 2018.

“It would be a distraction if we were genuinely worried about our off-field things,” Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott said after training Wednesday.

“The questions that are being asked are absolutely credible, for sure. No drama. It’s the right thing. I would do the same … Those questions, they’re not the problems. The assumptions and the public statements so close to the end of the season (are). Look I’m not an administrator but I would imagine those things should be sorted out by now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto has paid for visiting teams’ travel and accommodation costs since joining the third-tier League 1 in 2017, a burden eased by a sponsorship deal with Air Transat. It has spent the last two seasons in the Betfred Championship.

The travel issue is complicated by the fact most Super League games are Thursday or Friday evening. Toronto has played its home games on weekend afternoons, allowing for better travel options.

The Wolfpack have also had some off-field issues with a missed payroll and a lawsuit by a TV production partner over alleged non-payment. Majority owner David Argyle stepped down as chairman and CEO this season after finding himself in the middle of a racism scandal involving an opposition player.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter