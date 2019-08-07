Toronto Wolfpack cuts broadcast of two regular-season games in cost-cutting measure

The Toronto Wolfpack has cut back on its television broadcasts to save money.

The transatlantic rugby-league team has been paying the production costs to air home and away games on Sky Sports in Britain. The broadcasts have been carried in Canada on Game TV and online by CBC.

On Wednesday, the Wolfpack said it will not televise games at Lamport Stadium against York City Knights (Aug. 10) and Leigh Centurions (Sept. 7).

“The Wolfpack have invested a significant amount of money in covering all costs for the production to date in 2019,” the club said in a statement. “This decision has been made to reduce costs in the leadup to our much anticipated Betfred Championship playoff campaign.

“Toronto Wolfpack looks forward to returning to our largest-ever global television audiences in September, when the Betfred Championship playoffs get underway,” the statement added.

Broadcast of the two other remaining regular-season games – against Rochdale Hornets (Aug. 17) and Barrow Raiders (Aug. 31) – was previously nixed because they clashed with Catalan Dragon games, according to the Wolfpack. A July 6 game against Halifax RLFC was also not televised because of such a conflict.

Toronto (22-1-0) has already clinched the second-tier Betfred Championship regular-season title with four games to go. That means the Wolfpack has a bye into the playoff semi-finals and could secure promotion to the Super League with just two postseason wins.