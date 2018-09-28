Toronto Wolfpack down Leeds Rhinos to move closer to rugby Super League promotion

The Toronto Wolfpack recorded the biggest win of their young career Friday, edging the storied Leeds Rhinos 17-16 to move a step closer to Super League promotion.

Wolfpack fullback Gareth O’Brien, no stranger to match-winning kicks, booted a long-range drop goal with five minutes remaining in the final round of the Super 8s Qualifiers.

Toronto (5-2-0) can now finish no lower than fourth in the playoff table, which would mean hosting the so-called Million Pound Game on Oct. 7 with the winner earning promotion.

The Wolfpack can also finish third and secure automatic promotion if Hull Kingston Rovers (4-2-0) don’t beat Widnes (1-5-0) by at least 14 points Sunday.

If Hull KR do win by enough, Toronto will host London Broncos in the Million Pound Game.

“We’ll sit and watch Sunday’s game. We’ll relax, watch that and who knows, we might book a flight or go to the nearest pub,” Toronto coach Paul Rowley told Sky TV after the game. “We’ll see what happens at the end of Sunday. But I’m proud of the boys. They deserved that today.”

The Super 8s Qualifiers group the bottom four teams in the elite Super League (Leeds, Hull KR, Salford and Widnes) with the top four in the second-tier Betfred Championship (Toronto, London, Toulouse Olympique and Halifax RLFC).

The top three in the standings secure automatic places in the Super League while No. 4 faces No. 5 in the Million Pound Game to see who joins them.

It marked Toronto’s second straight win over Super League opposition, following a 20-12 home victory over Widnes.

Leeds won the 2017 Grand Final but finished ninth this season in the Super League with an 8-13-2 mark. Coach Brian McDermott paid the price, fired in early July after seven straight super League losses.

London (3-2-0) hosts Halifax (0-6-0) on Saturday before the decisive Hull KR-Widnes match.

Toronto, promoted out of the third-tier League 1 in its inaugural 2017 season, topped the Championship with a 20-2-1 record this season.