Toronto Wolfpack drop Super League debut 28-10 to Castleford Tigers

LEEDS, United Kingdom
The Canadian Press
Toronto Wolfpack's New Zealand player Sonny Bill WIlliams is tackled during the English rugby league super league match with the Castleford Tigers at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, northern England on Feb. 2, 2020.

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

The Toronto Wolfpack saw their 23-game win streak come to an end Sunday with a 28-10 loss to Castleford Tigers in their Betfred Super League debut.

The defeat was Toronto’s first since a 46-16 loss at Toulouse on March 9, 2019 in the second-tier Betfred Championship.

Playing their first match in the top-tier division after earning promotion, Toronto raced out to a 4-0 lead on a Liam Kay try three minutes in, but Castleford stormed back with 22 points to take a 22-4 lead into halftime.

Kay’s try was his 65th in his last 63 appearances.

Hakim Miloudi added a second-half try for Toronto with 20 minutes remaining when he stole possession from the Tigers and sprinted 60 metres to give the Wolfpack late life.

Adam Sidlow crossed the line for the Wolfpack in the 66th minute but an incredible effort from the Tigers defence saw Sidlow unable to ground the ball.

Greg Eden, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Michael Shenton and Peter Mata’utia scored tries for Castleford.

The Wolfpack next play Saturday against 2019 Super League Grand finalist Salford Red Devils.

The bottom team in the 12-club table drops out of Super League at the end of the season.

The Wolfpack played in the second-tier Championship the last two seasons and hadn’t played a Super League opponent in a competitive game since the 2018 promotion playoffs.

Toronto won the second-tier Championship with a 26-1-0 record last year, then beat Toulouse Olympique and Featherstone Rovers in promotion playoffs.

The Wolfpack replaced the relegated London Broncos.

