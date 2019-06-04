 Skip to main content

Sports Toronto Wolfpack forward Darcy Lussick barred entry by British customs

Neil Davidson
Toronto
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Wolfpack's Darcy Lussick, centre, during Betfred Championship rugby action in Blackpool, England on May 18, 2019.

Stephen Gaunt/The Canadian Press

The complexities of being a transatlantic rugby league team were highlighted this week with British border officials refusing entry to Toronto Wolfpack forward Darcy Lussick.

The 29-year-old Australian was barred from returning to Britain on Monday by the U.K. Border Agency after a trip to Europe. The Wolfpack have been off since a May 24 road win over Sheffield Eagles. Their next game is Sunday at Swinton Lions.

A Wolfpack spokesman said Lussick had returned to Sydney, Australia, while club officials worked to rectify what was described as an “immigration technicality.”

The Wolfpack say they expect Lussick to be available for this weekend’s game and the June 15 and 22 contests that follow in Toronto.

“Managing immigration and work permits are just part of our journey as the world’s first transatlantic professional sports team.” majority Wolfpack owner David Argyle said in a statement.

“We are obviously frustrated by the decision to deny U.K. entry to Darcy, having followed protocol which have been in place between our governing body (Rugby Football League) and the Home Office,” he added. “All protocols will be thoroughly reviewed, and we will ensure that the U.K. Border Control remain informed of any changes.”

The six-foot-four, 251-pound Lussick joined Toronto in April 2018 after playing for the Manly Sea Eagles and Parramatta Eels in Australia’s NRL. Lussick signed as one of Toronto’s two marquee players, whose salary cap hit is limited to $255,100.

Wolfpack players maintain homes in the north of England, near their training base in Manchester. They stay in temporary accommodations when they play games in Toronto.

Toronto (14-1-0) currently tops the second-tier Betfred Championship standings.

