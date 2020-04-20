 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Wolfpack on verge of signing England international Kallum Watkins

Toronto
The Canadian Press
The Toronto Wolfpack are close to signing England international centre Kallum Watkins, needing only the approval of rugby league authorities to complete the deal.

Wolfpack CEO Bob Hunter acknowledged the transatlantic team was in discussions with the player and his agent “and now just require RFL’s permission to conclude the contract.”

The 29-year-old Watkins captained Leeds Rhinos under current Toronto coach Brian McDermott.

Watkins had been playing for the Gold Coast Titans in Australia, where he was hampered by a serious knee injury.

He wanted a return to England to be with his father, who recently contracted coronavirus. Watkins is a native of Manchester, near where the Wolfpack train.

