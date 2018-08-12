 Skip to main content

Toronto Wolfpack open Super 8s Qualifiers with win over Halifax RLFC

HALIFAX, United Kingdom
The Canadian Press

Andy Ackers and Andrew Dixon had a try each as the Toronto Wolfpack kicked off the Super 8s Qualifiers with a 14-0 win over Halifax RLFC on Sunday.

Gaz O’Brien supplied the rest of the points with a penalty and two conversions.

The transatlantic team is potentially seven games away from securing promotion to the top-flight Super League with the win.

Toronto finished first in the third-tier League 1 in 2017 and topped the second-tier Betfred Championship this year with a 20-2-1 record. Halifax was fourth at 16-6-1.

While the top eight teams in the Super League fight it out to see which two make it to the Grand Final, the bottom four Super League franchises join the top four Championship sides in the so-called Super 8s Qualifiers.

The eight teams play each other once. The top three finishers will earn status in the Super League while No. 4 will take on No. 5 in what is dubbed the Million Pound Game to see who joins them.

Toronto hosts the Hull Kingston Rovers next on Aug. 18. Hull will be the first Super League team to play at Lamport Stadium.

