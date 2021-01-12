 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Toronto Wolfpack players and staff could collect unpaid wages by March, union says

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The British union representing Toronto Wolfpack players and staff says it hopes to get them their unpaid wages by March.

The Wolfpack personnel have gone without pay since June 10. The transatlantic rugby league team subsequently stood down July 20, saying it could not afford to play out the remainder of the pandemic-affected 2020 Super League season.

Peter Davies, a senior organizer for the GMB union, said Tuesday a formal settlement offer from majority owner David Argyle has been confirmed. The union is now asking players if they are willing to accept the offers, which would then be turned into legally binding settlements.

Story continues below advertisement

“Players and staff are relieved that we have at least been able to secure a formal offer but some have questioned the accuracy of the amounts owed,” Davies said in an e-mail to The Canadian Press. “We are working through that with the owner but again, firm offers will be made in the coming days to each.

“The money to pay out on these offers is being generated from commercial assets that David has committed to use to wrap up and wind down the Toronto project and we would hope, in order to avoid further and lengthy litigation, to have this matter concluded by March.”

While the settlement amounts to more than $1-million, it only covers the reduced salaries owing to the pandemic that the players agreed to during the 2020 season. Davies says the Wolfpack players, like those on other Super League teams, agreed to wage cuts from 30 per cent to 50 per cent to get through the season.

Davies, whose union helped negotiate those initial concessions, says players will likely end up getting about 45 per cent of their full salary.

“This will bring this awful situation to a close for Toronto but it should be noted that this was never the preferred choice for the GMB,” Davies said.

The union supported the Wolfpack’s bid for reinstatement to the Super League for 2021 under new ownership. That proposal was voted down on Nov. 2. The GMB also believed Toronto should have received its share of TV money like other Super League clubs.

“Toronto were never given a level playing field from the off and their demise is not something anyone can celebrate,” Davies said. “They will be missed.”

Story continues below advertisement

In December, Leigh Centurions were chosen to replace Toronto as the 12th team in Super League.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies