Toronto Wolfpack sit fourth in push to win promotion to Super League

The Toronto Wolfpack lost ground in their rugby league promotion push on the weekend as they lost to Salford, and Leeds Rhinos and Hull Kingston Rovers both won.

Leeds downed Widnes Vikings 16-6 while Hull KR defeated Halifax RLFC 38-24. Also Sunday, London Broncos beat Toulouse Olympique 34-8.

Toronto lost 28-6 at Salford on Saturday.

The results leave Salford (4-0-0) atop the Super 8s Qualifiers standings, ahead of Leeds (3-1-0) and Hull KR (3-1-0). Toronto (2-2-0) is fourth, followed by London (2-2-0), Toulouse (2-2-0), Widnes (0-4-0) and Halifax (0-4-0).

The Wolfpack host Toulouse next Saturday.

The Super 8s Qualifiers group the bottom four teams in the Super League (Leeds, Hull KR, Salford and Widnes) with the top four sides in the second-tier Betfred Championship (Toronto, London, Toulouse and Halifax).

The teams play each other once with the top three finishers securing Super League status. No. 4 plays No. 5 in the “Million Pound Game” to see who joins them.

Salford, reduced to 11 men by the final whistle, survived a furious 16-point Toronto rally in the second half to down the Wolfpack at AJ Bell Stadium.

The game ended on a sour note when Salford’s Jackson Hastings became the second Red Devil be sent off. The Australian was red-carded in the final minute for a swinging arm to the head that felled Toronto fullback Gareth O’Brien.

Salford forward Luke Burgess was red-carded for a high tackle on Jake Emmitt in the 53rd minute.

Down 20-0 at the half, Toronto cut the deficit to 20-10 on tries by Adam Sidlow and Matty Russell in the 47th and 52nd minutes. Andy Ackers, with a darting dummy half run from close-range, scored in the 57th minute with O’Brien’s conversion making it 20-16.

Toronto was reduced to 12 men for 10 minutes in the 60th minute when Chase Stanley was sin binned for a dangerous tackle.

Salford’s Ryan Lannon stopped the bleeding with a 62nd-minute try to make it 26-16, throwing a dummy and cutting through a pair of Wolfpack defenders. A 75th-minute penalty increased the lead to 12.