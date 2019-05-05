Toronto Wolfpack stretch winning streak to seven with victory over Bradford Bulls

When the Toronto Wolfpack ran into a stubborn Bradford Bulls side Saturday, coach Brian McDermott welcomed the challenge.
Toronto (12-1-0) scored 22 second-half points en route to a 36-16 victory that extended the Wolfpack’s winning streak to seven and maintained a four-point lead atop the second-tier Betfred Championship rugby league standings.
“Overall we got tested there,” McDermott said. “And my job is to get the team promoted and I do know down the line, at some stage, there’s going to come a game where things aren’t just going our way and we’ve got to find an answer.
“So, I liked the fact that there were a couple of moments in that game that didn’t go our way and we toughed it out.”
It was a meeting of two in-form teams with Bradford, on its first visit to Toronto, showing off some stiff defence before the Wolfpack imposed their will in the second half to put the game away.
Bradford (8-5-0) had won seven straight in all competitions prior to running into Wolfpack, whom Bulls coach John Kear labelled a “Super League team in disguise.”
Nick Rawsthorne scored two tries and Adam Sidlow, Ricky Leutele, Chase Stanley, Gareth O’Brien and Liam Kay also touched down for Toronto, which led 14-12 at the half. O’Brien kicked four conversions.
An announced crowd of 8,363 took part in Ladies Day at Lamport Stadium.