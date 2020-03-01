 Skip to main content

Sports

Toronto Wolfpack suffers fifth consecutive loss as tough start continues

Warrington, England
The Canadian Press
Toronto Wolfpack's Tom Olbison (centre) and teammates tackle a St. Helens player during Super League rugby action on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

The Toronto Wolfpack’s tough introduction to English rugby’s top tier continued on Saturday.

The Wolfpack dropped a 32-0 decision to reigning Super League champion St Helens to remain winless through five games. Toronto (0-5-0) has now faced the top five teams from last year’s standings, with all five fixtures on the road.

The loss was Toronto’s most lopsided this season. It will look to rebound ahead of its sixth-round clash against Leeds Rhinos on Thursday. Leeds are coming off a 36-point win over Warrington Wolves.

