Sports

Toronto’s Oakdale set to host Canadian Open in 2023, 2026

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Oakdale Golf and Country Club will play host to the RBC Canadian Open in 2023 and 2026.

Golf Canada says the Toronto course will join the host venue rotation.

Another Toronto course – St. George’s Golf and Country Club – is scheduled to stage the 2022 PGA Tour event after the tournament was cancelled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 27-hole facility, Oakdale underwent a major restoration in 2018.

The facility is currently in the final stages of its multimillion-dollar renovation and revitalization project to the course and clubhouse.

Oakdale will become the 37th course in the 117-year history of the event, and only the seventh since 1977.

The 2026 tournament coincides with the celebration of Oakdale’s centennial anniversary.

“The property is ideally situated in the heart of the GTA and presents the competitive challenge and operational capacity to stage an incredible championship,” Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum said in a statement. “This is a special moment in Canadian golf as a classic venue emerges to challenge the world’s best golfers and share its history on the global golfing stage.”

