Toronto’s Scottie Barnes has been named the NBA rookie of the year, according to media reports.

The 20-year-old averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds on 49.2 per cent shooting in his first season with the Raptors.

He becomes the third Raptor to win rookie honours after Damon Stoudamire and Vince Carter.

The news broke on social media Saturday minutes before the Raptors tipped off against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs.

It was still unknown if Barnes would play after missing two games with a sprained left ankle.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he would be a game-time decision.

