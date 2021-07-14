 Skip to main content
Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar beats rivals in Pyrenees

SAINT-LARY-SOULAN, France
The Associated Press
Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar finished ahead of his rivals and took a major step toward another title with a perfectly executed 17th-stage win in the Pyrenees on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Pogacar made his move with 8.5 kilometres to go on Col de Portet when he powered past previous leader Anthony Perez on his way to victory at 2,215 metres above sea level – the highest stage finish this year.

Jonas Vingegaard stayed on Pogacar’s wheel, with Richard Carapaz close behind but Rigoberto Uran, who was previously second in the general classification, was unable to keep pace and dropped back to fourth over all.

David Gaudu gave chase to keep alive hopes of a French win on Bastille Day.

Pogacar didn’t look concerned, however, as he settled into a three-way fight for the line, roared on by roadside fans on the cloud-kissed mountain.

Carapaz attacked with 1.4 kilometres to go. Pogacar followed and Vingegaard appeared to be dropped. But the Danish rider fought back and Pogacar accelerated when he needed to. Carapaz finished third.

It’s Pogacar’s first stage win since claiming the yellow jersey on the eighth stage.

The defending champion stretched his lead in the GC to 5 minutes 39 seconds over Vingegaard, with Carapaz a further four seconds behind.

Canadian Michael Woods dropped to fourth in the mountain classification behind Colombian Nairo Quintana, Pogacar and leader Wout Poels of the Netherlands.

The 34-year-old from Ottawa finished 34th on the stage and stands 26th over all.

Hugo Houle of Sainte-Perpetue, Que., who rides for the Astana-Premier Tech team, is 63rd over all, while Montreal’s Guillaume Boivin, a teammate of Woods at Israel Start-Up Nation, is 99th.

