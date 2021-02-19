Tournament of Hearts winner not guaranteed a chance to play for a world championship this year

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Tournament of Hearts winner not guaranteed a chance to play for a world championship this year

Gregory Strong
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Teams test the ice during a practice session at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary on Feb. 18, 2021.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

One of the main carrots for the winning team at the Canadian women’s curling championship is not guaranteed this year.

Normally, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion represents Canada on the world stage later in the season. But that tradition may be skipped in 2021 given the recent cancellation of the world playdowns, originally planned for late March in Switzerland.

In its Hearts media guide, Curling Canada said the national champions would represent Canada if the world championship was rescheduled for this season.

Story continues below advertisement

But that appears to be a long shot. The World Curling Federation has said it’s more realistic that a replacement event is created for next season — likely in early autumn — and that it would serve as the main Olympic qualifier for the 2022 Beijing Games.

If that’s the case, the Hearts winner would be “factored into Canada’s efforts to qualify a four-player women’s team for the Beijing Games,” according to the guide.

“I think we just need to figure out what the WCF is going to do,” Nolan Thiessen, Curling Canada’s director of broadcast, marketing, innovation and event presentation, told The Canadian Press on a video call this week.

“We have to ultimately see how it fits with everyone’s schedule as well because it’s obviously so important for Curling Canada to make sure that we go there [to a world championship] and we get a top-six [finish] and get directly into the Games.

“That one is play it by ear and see what the WCF does before we officially [announce] what we’re going to do.”

In an e-mail Friday, WCF media head Christopher Hamilton said there had been no new developments since the world championship was cancelled on Feb. 8.

There was no mention of future representation on the world stage in Curling Canada’s news release ahead of the Hearts, which was to begin Friday night in a bubble setting at Calgary’s Markin MacPhail Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Curling Canada did note that the Hearts champions would get a berth in the 2021 Olympic Trials in November and earn $100,000 of the $300,000 total purse. The winners also get to return to the 2022 Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., as Team Canada.

It’s the second straight year that the women’s world championship had to be cancelled. The 2020 event in Prince George, B.C., was scrubbed last March.

The WCF said that Swiss health authorities did not provide permission for the March 19-28 event in Schaffhausen because of the pandemic and concerns around the spread of new variants.

The men’s world championship is set for April 2-11, one of six events in the Calgary bubble.

The top six finishers at the worlds will secure Olympic berths for their respective countries. If China doesn’t finish in the top six, it will qualify automatically as host.

A last-chance qualifier is planned for December to fill out the 10-country field for the Beijing Games next February.

Story continues below advertisement

Teams skipped by Rachel Homan and Kevin Koe represented Canada at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018. Neither rink reached the podium.

Canada’s John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes won gold in mixed doubles, a discipline that made its Olympic debut in South Korea.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies