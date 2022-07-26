Montreal Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris is among three players to be named the top performers for Week 7 of the CFL season.

Harris completed 25-of-31 passes for a season-high 341 yards along with two touchdowns in a 40-33 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Thursday.

Toronto Argonauts running back Andrew Harris and receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. were also honoured for their Week 7 performances.

Harris had 33 total touches for 188 yards from scrimmage in a 31-21 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday.

He also became the sixth player in league history and the first Canadian to reach 10,000 career rushing yards.

Gittens finished with a career-high 152 yards on eight receptions and added a touchdown in the game.