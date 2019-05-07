 Skip to main content

Sports Triple Crown hopes scuttled as Kentucky Derby winner Country House skips Preakness

Stephen Whyno
The Associated Press
In this May 4, 2019, file photo, Flavien Prat rides Country House to the finish line during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

The Associated Press

Kentucky Derby winner Country House won’t run in the Preakness.

Assistant trainer Riley Mott confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the long-shot winner of horse racing’s biggest event is no longer being considered for the second jewel of the Triple Crown. Country House was elevated to the winner’s circle at the Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security was disqualified for impeding other horses.

Country House’s absence at the May 18 Preakness means there is no chance at a third Triple Crown winner in five years.

The Daily Racing Form was first to report that Country House was not running in the Preakness, citing trainer Bill Mott, who said the horse developed a cough and was “acting like he’s going to get sick.”

Country House joins Maximum Security in skipping the Preakness.

