//

Sports

Turner Sports announces NHL game, studio teams for season

ATLANTA
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Liam McHugh, Keith Jones and Anson Carter are joining Turner Sports’ NHL coverage, the network said Tuesday as it announced the rest of its coverage team for the coming season.

McHugh and Jones come over from NBC, which will not be carrying NHL games for the first time since 2004 after Turner and ESPN won the rights earlier this year. McHugh will host the studio coverage and will be joined by Carter, Rick Tocchet and Paul Bissonnette. The network announced earlier this year that Wayne Gretzky would be a studio analyst for big regular-season games, including the Winter Classic, and the playoffs.

Jones, who was in the studio for NBC, will be an ice-level analyst for select games.

Brendan Burke and Darren Pang will form the second commentary team after it was announced earlier that Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk would be the top team. Pang was ESPN and ABC’s top analyst for 13 years (1991-2004) and did do some games for NBC.

Jennifer Botterill, Jackie Redmond and Tarik El-Bashir have been hired as contributors.

The first games on TNT will be on Oct. 13 when the New York Rangers face the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks take on the Colorado Avalanche.

Read most recent letters to the editor.

