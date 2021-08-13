 Skip to main content
Two Canadians to ride for Israel Start-Up Nation in Spanish Vuelta

The Canadian Press
Canadians Alex Cataford and James Piccoli have been named to the Israel Start-Up Nation team for the Spanish Vuelta.

It’s the second Grand Tour event for both. Piccoli, a 29-year-old from Montreal, took part in last year’s race. Cataford, a 27-year-old from Ottawa, competed in last year’s Giro D’Italia.

The 76th edition of the Spanish Vuelta, the third and final Grand Tour of 2021, starts Saturday in Burgos and finishes Sept. 5 in Santiago de Compostela.

Canadian Michael Woods and Britain’s Chris Froome, both star riders for Israel Start-Up Nation, will not take part in this year’s Vuelta. Woods’ wife gave birth to son Willy on July 27. Froome, who won the race in 2011 and 2017, has not recovered from the Tour de France.

“Froome is not completely ready for another Grand Tour,” ISN team manager Kjell Carlstrom said in a statement. “It does not make sense to start with Froome. With an alternative race plan, Chris will have a few more weeks to get ready for the rest of the season. He will race some shorter stage races.”

The Israel Start-Up Nation team will also feature Israel’s Guy Niv and Itamar Einhorn, Belgium’s Sep Vanmarcke, Italy’s Davide Cimolai, Danish national champion Mads Wurtz Schmidt, and Australian Sebastian Berwick.

“We’re not going in with a GC (general classification) guy so that opens up so many opportunities for every rider on the team to have their day to really target a stage,” said Oscar Guerrero, one of the team’s race managers.

Cimolai and Einhorn will divide up the sprint duties.

Israel Start-Up Nation is co-owned by Canadian-Israeli entrepreneur Sylvan Adams.

