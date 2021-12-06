The Sudbury Wolves’ COVID-19 outbreak has forced the cancellation of two more games.

The Ontario Hockey League announced Monday that Friday and Sunday’s games against the visiting Soo Greyhounds have been postponed as part of the continued suspension of team activities owing to 12 individuals testing positive for the virus.

The Wolves already had three games postponed last week: Wednesday at Sault Ste. Marie, Friday against Barrie and Saturday at Barrie.

The OHL returned to play this season after the 2020-21 season was cancelled owing to the pandemic.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League was the only one of the three top major junior leagues to attempt a full campaign in 2020-21, but the season was interrupted by COVID-19 outbreaks on numerous occasions.