Two-time Canadian champion Chelsea Carey joins Saskatchewan curling team

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Team Wild Card 1 skip Chelsea Carey wears a Scotties pendant as she delivers a stone at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Canadian Press

Two-time Canadian women’s curling champion Chelsea Carey is joining another new team.

Winnipeg’s Carey will skip Jolene Campbell’s team from Regina, with Campbell shifting to vice.

It’s Carey’s fifth different roster since moving to Alberta in 2015.

Carey skipped two different teams to Scotties Tournament of Hearts titles in 2016 and 2019.

She filled in at skip for Tracy Fleury on a wild-card team in February’s Hearts in Calgary’s curling bubble.

The team made the championship round of six teams, but fell short of the semifinals.

Carey skipped Manitoba to third place in the 2014 Tournament of Hearts.

