Two-time gold medalist Rosie MacLennan misses podium in women’s trampoline

Open this photo in gallery Rosie MacLennan of Canada competes in the women's trampoline gymnastics qualification during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette The Canadian Press

Two-time gold medalist Rosie MacLennan has missed the podium in the women’s trampoline at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 32-year-old from Toronto finished fourth in the final with a score of 55.460, less than three-tenths of a point short of Britain’s Bryony Page for bronze.

Xueying Zhu and Lingling Liu, both of China, took gold and silver, respectively.

MacLennan finished seventh in her Olympic debut in 2008 at Beijing, but won Olympic gold at the 2012 Games in London and defended her title four years later in Rio.

She finished fourth in the qualification round at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, and was not able to improve on that result in the final.

Toronto’s Samantha Smith did not make the top-eight cut after finishing 14th in the 16-woman field.