Two-time pairs champion Eric Radford coming out of retirement to skate with Vanessa James

Two-time world pairs champion Eric Radford is coming out of retirement.
The 36-year-old, who won two world figure skating titles and an Olympic bronze medal for Canada in 2018 with Meagan Duhamel, will skate with Vanessa James.
The 33-year-old James is from Toronto, but previously competed internationally for France.
Neither skater competed in a 2020-21 season that was all but wiped out by COVID-19.
They’ll train in Quebec with coach Julie Marcotte and plan to compete next season.
Radford also captured Olympic gold in the team event in 2018. He was a seven-time national champion with Duhamel. They announced their retirement in 2018.