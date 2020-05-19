 Skip to main content
Two-time Paralympic goalball champion Nancy Morin dies at 44

The Canadian Press
Nancy Morin, who helped Canada’s goalball team win gold at back-to-back Paralympic Games, has died. She was 44.

The Canadian Paralympic Committee confirmed Morin’s death in a release Tuesday. No cause of death was given.

Morin represented Canada at five Paralympic Games and was part of championship teams in Sydney (2000) and Athens (2004).

The native of Longeuil, Que., also was part of two bronze-medal teams at the Parapan Am Games (Guadalajara 2011 and Toronto 2015) and helped Canada to a fourth-place finish at the 2018 world championships.

Goalball is a team sport designed for visually impaired athletes that became an official Paralympic sport at the 1976 Games in Torronto.

