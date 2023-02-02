Two-time world champion David Murdoch has been named Curling Canada’s new high-performance director.

He succeeds the retiring Gerry Peckham, who spent over three decades with the organization.

Murdoch will officially take on his new duties at the end of this season.

The 44-year-old plans to move to Canada after completing his duties as national and Olympic coach for British Curling, a role he has held for over four years.

Peckham oversaw an Olympic/Paralympic program that excelled for many years but has struggled at times in recent international events.

Murdoch skipped Scotland to world titles in 2006 and 2009. He also skipped Great Britain to a silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.