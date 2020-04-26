 Skip to main content
Two-year-old colt dies after accident at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif.
The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Horses run in the second race at Santa Anita Park to empty stands March 14, 2020, in Arcadia, Calif.

The Associated Press

A 2-year-old colt has died after what was called an accident at Santa Anita, making it the 12th fatality at the track since late December.

Last Renegade, who had yet to make his racing debut, died Friday, according to information posted on the California Horse Racing Board website. No further details were provided. A required necropsy is pending.

Last Renegade was trained by Peter Eurton.

The track in Arcadia has been closed for racing since March 27 by order of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, horses are allowed to train.

Santa Anita officials said they have submitted a written proposal to resume live racing as soon as possible to the health department and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. They are expecting an answer soon.

Last Renegade is the fifth horse to die on the main track since Dec. 26. Four others died on the turf course and three on the training track.

A string of horse deaths at Santa Anita last year led to sweeping changes involving medication and safety.

