U Sports cancels Vanier Cup, other fall championships because of COVID-19

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Calgary University Dinos Adam Sinagra raises the Vanier Cup after winning the U Sports Vanier Cup university football championship against the University of Montreal Carabins, in Quebec City on Nov. 23, 2019.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

U Sports has cancelled six national championships including the Vanier Cup because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The varsity football championship was scheduled for Nov. 28 in a city yet to be announced.

The University of Calgary Dinos are the defending champions.

The semi-final Uteck and Mitchell Bowls were also cancelled.

The national women’s field hockey and rugby, cross-country running, men’s and women’s soccer all scheduled for later this year were also called off.

The Atlantic and Ontario conferences announced Monday all varsity sport will shut down for the remainder of 2020.

Canada West will not operate team sports for the rest of the calendar year, and will make a decision on golf, cross-country and swimming by July 15.

The RSEQ conference has yet to declare its plans for Quebec.

Athletes whose national championships are cancelled will not lose a year of eligibility, U Sports said in a statement.

