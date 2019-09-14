U Sports Roundup: QB Hunter Guenard leads Acadia over Saint Mary’s

Hunter Guenard threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns as the Acadia Axemen downed the Saint Mary’s Huskies 51-32 on Friday in U Sports football action.

Receivers Matthew Gledhill and Caleb Ryder had two touchdowns apiece tossed to them from Guenard, who finished 20-of-30 in the air.

Dale Wright and Cole Estabrooks helped lead the Axemen workload on offence. Wright carried the ball 16 times for 78 yards and a touchdown, while Estabrooks had 86 yards and a TD on eight carries.

Story continues below advertisement

Joshua Shim was 21 for 35 for 348 yards with two TDs in the air and one on the ground for the Huskies. But he also threw two interceptions as part of his team’s four turnovers.

Acadia (3-0) jumped out to a 21-3 lead after one quarter, but had its lead cut to four points by half. Saint Mary’s (2-1) battled back to take a brief lead in the third, but the Axemen responded with 23 unanswered points to stay undefeated to start the season.

—-

VERT ET OR 16 REDMEN 14

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Zach Cloutier scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard plunge with 1.1 seconds left on the clock as the Vert Et Or (1-2) came from behind to edge McGill (1-2) for their first win of the season.

—-

HUSKIES 44 RAMS 9

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

REGINA — Nelson Lokombo returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown, and Saskatchewan (2-1) outscored the Rams (1-2) 25-0 in the second half on its way to a lopsided victory.

—-

BEARS 29 BISONS GOLDEN 26

EDMONTON — Brad Launhardt put together a 75-yard drive in under 40 seconds, finishing with a 30-yard TD pass to Daniel Bubelenyi with six seconds to play as Alberta (2-1) toppled Manitoba (1-2).