UFC featherweight champ Max Holloway hammers Brian Ortega en route to fourth-round TKO

Open this photo in gallery Max Holloway of the United States lands a left to the face of Brian Ortega during their UFC featherweight bout Saturday in Toronto. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Featherweight champion Max (Blessed) Holloway, returning from an injury-plagued year, was dominant in stopping No. 1 contender Brian (T-City) Ortega via TKO at UFC 231 on Saturday night.

The fight was called off by the doctor after four rounds. Ortega’s left eye was virtually closed, his face a bloody mask. It’s a testament to Ortega’s toughness that he made it that far.

“Kudos to him,” Holloway said of Ortega. “On to the next (opponent).”

The champion’s striking skills were too much for Ortega. The challenger, who rallied in the third, was unable to take Holloway down or use his vaunted jiu-jitsu.

UFC president Dana White applauded the decision to end the fight.

“That fifth round should never have happened and I’m glad it didn’t,” he said. “The fight needed to be stopped. For us all of in here that have been in the fight game for a long time, that’s what you call too tough for your own good.

“I believe he could have done the fifth round. I believe he would have done the fifth round. But it should have never happened ... He’s a young talented guy and I think going into that fifth round would have been very bad for him health-wise. The fourth round wasn’t good for him health-wise.”

White said both fighters were getting checked out after the fight. “I’m going to make sure they get everything twice,” he added.

Holloway improved to 20-3-0, adding to his credentials as possibly the greatest featherweight ever, while Ortega slipped to 14-1-0 with one no contest.

It could be Holloway’s last fight at 145 pounds. White wants him to move up to lightweight (155) to avoid the gruelling weight cut.

Valentina (Bullet) Shevchenko, a native of Kyrgyzstan fighting out of Peru, overpowered a game, but outmatched Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland for the vacant women’s flyweight title in the co-main event at soldout Scotiabank Arena crowd of 19,039.

Shevchenko won a unanimous five-round decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46).

“I have been waiting so long for this moment,” said the 30-year-old Shevchenko.

Calgary featherweight (Mean) Hakeem Dawodu the lone Canadian on the main card, won a split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27) over American Kyle (Crash) Bochniak.

“I was pretty surprised when they announced a split decision,” said Dawodu, echoing the sentiments of many observers.

“I got the win though and felt dominant doing it, so that’s all I can ask for,” he added.

The strategic fight, fought almost entirely on the feet, had the misfortune of coming after the Santos-Manuwa brawl — a tough act to follow. But Dawodu improved to 2-1 in the UFC with a controlled performance that bloodied Bochniak.

Canadians went 2-3 on the undercard with Elias (The Spartan) Theodorou and Brad (Superman) Katona both winning decisions. Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, Chad (The Disciple) Laprise and Olivier Aubin-Mercier lost.

Nelson was a surprise addition after he got a late call to make his octagon debut against Brazil’s Diego Ferreira.

“I had come down Tuesday morning, I just had some track pants and my usual training gear,” Nelson said after Saturday’s second-round loss. “We got the call Tuesday night, (saying) we need you in Toronto tomorrow. So I wasn’t able to go home and get anything.

“But luckily I had my mouthpiece and my jock and that’s all I needed.”

Nelson, a native of Huntsville, Ont., jumped at the opportunity even though the bout was at lightweight, 10 pounds heavier than his usual 145-pound weight class.

Canadian John Makdessi had the original booking but pulled out due to injury. His replacement, Jesse Ronson, was scratched due to weight issues.

That set the stage for Nelson, who last fought three weeks ago in Romania in the Real Xtreme Fighting promotion.

Nelson entered on a six-fight win streak and looking to improve on a 12-1 record. Ferreira, a third-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, entered with a 13-2 mark.

The 27-year-old Canadian exuded confidence as he walked out to Diddy’s “Coming Home” before a partisan crowd at Scotiabank Arena. The swagger continued in the cage as he connected with some left hooks and kicks in the early going.

Ferreira was knocked down a couple minutes in but rather than test the Brazilian’s ground game, Nelson raised his arms and gestured for him to get back to his feet.

Ferreira took over from there, eventually getting top position and laying in some ground and pound as the Canadian did well to escape the round.

“I had everything against me,” Ferreira said. “The arena, all the people around me screaming his name, but my coach told me, ’Don’t worry, just do your thing.’ I focused on the fight, finished, got out of there, let’s go celebrate. That’s what we’re doing right now.”

Ferreira took Nelson down again just 10 seconds into the second round and a steady flurry of blows forced the referee to stop the fight over a minute later.

“My opponent is a pretty tough guy on the ground,” Nelson said. “Unfortunately I got a little tired. He was able to get on top, didn’t really hurt me with anything, but he held me there and I couldn’t get up. It was completely understandable that the ref stopped it.”