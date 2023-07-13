Open this photo in gallery: Ukrainians in Kyiv watch a live broadcast of Elina Svitolina's Wimbledon semi-final match against Marketa Vondrousova, on July 13.Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press

Pressure can do funny things to athletes, but imagine playing a critical game with the weight of an entire country at war on your shoulders. You either become a superhero or something more mortal.

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina had been a superhero for 10 days at Wimbledon.

She’d arrived in London ranked 76th in the world and had only returned to tennis in April after giving birth last October. When play began last week, she steadily advanced through the rounds with a carefree style that toppled four Grand Slam champions including world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

At every turn she drew inspiration from daily calls with her grandmother and father in Ukraine and messages of support from people across the country.

By the time she got to the semi-final on Thursday, it seemed all of Ukraine was on the edge of its seat. A giant television screen was set up in the swanky Gulliver shopping centre in downtown Kyiv and millions of people tuned in at home or online.

“It’s very important for our country, Elina’s success, because it’s a difficult time for us and all of her good news, it’s important for our country,” said Mykhailo Filima, a director at the Tennispark Club in Kyiv. On Thursday, dozens of players stopped their games and practices to gather around a television and watch Svitolina take on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

In the end, Svitonlina’s superpowers faded. She lost 6-3, 6-3.

Vondrousova, a wily left-hander, picked apart the Ukrainian’s game with a clever combination of shots and rushes to the net. She took charge in the opening set and broke Svitolina’s serve three times. The 24-year-old Czech won 78 per cent of her first-serve points, compared to 42 per cent for Svitolina.

Svitolina, 28, mounted something of a comeback in the second set. Down 4-0, she took the fifth game and then broke Vondrousova’s serve twice to narrow the gap to 4-3. She pumped her fist and the crowd cheered her on. But Vondrousova refused to buckle, and she capitalized on Svitolina’s mounting errors to serve out the set for a 6-3 victory.

“She is such a fighter and such a great person,” she said of Svitolina. “I was crazy nervous. I was nervous the whole match.”

Vondrousova, ranked 42nd in the world, had never got beyond the second round at Wimbledon and she’s now the first unseeded player to advance to the women’s final in 60 years.

She’ll play Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in Saturday’s final. Jabeur defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday.

After her semi-final, Svitolina acknowledged the pressure she’d been under.

“For sure it’s a big motivation,” she said. “But it’s a lot of responsibility, a lot of tension. I try to balance it as much as I can. But, yeah, sometimes it gets maybe too much.”

She refused to blame the loss on nerves. “I had to deal with the situation maybe a bit better,” she said. “I should have found a better way to deal with Marketa’s game style. She’s a tricky opponent.”

Svitolina has been outspoken at Wimbledon about the organizer’s decision to drop its ban on Russian and Belarusian players, and she has steadfastly refused to shake hands with opponents from both countries. She’s also challenged the WTA Tour to show more support for Ukrainians.

“As I mentioned many times already, we had to relocate our families. We are paying a lot, doing donations,” she said Thursday. “We are all the time trying to help our country.”

After her fourth-round victory over Swiatek, Svitolina talked about how motherhood and the war had made her stronger. “Mentally, I don’t count difficult situations [on court] as a disaster. There are worse things in life. I’m just more calm.”

On Thursday, she teared up as she spoke about how Ukrainians had rallied around her and willed her on. Her 85-year-old grandmother and father were among those watching on television and her charitable foundation received a donation from broadcaster Setanta Sports for each viewer, who watched it free, on its website.

“It’s unbelievable that they have been there with me all the way,” Svitolina said of her compatriots. “I just hope that Ukrainian people continue supporting me. It was really amazing. And, yeah, I just hope that I’m going to get another chance.”

Even as she spoke the war in Ukraine raged on. Filima said that while Tennispark has managed to reopen its 12 courts, players often have to head to a bomb shelter when the air-raid alarms sound. An overnight Russian attack on Wednesday, involving 20 drones and two cruise missiles, killed one person in Kyiv and wounded two more. It was the third nightly attack in a row this week. “It’s a terrible time for Ukraine,” said Filima, who is also captain of Ukraine’s Billie Jean King Cup team.

And yet, he said around 60 children and 250 adults continue to come to the club regularly to play a few matches and escape the fighting. “At this moment, we have four indoor hard courts and eight clay courts outdoors. All are open,” he said proudly. “Life is continuing.”