The judge who sentenced former U.S. gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar says Canada has an opportunity to be a world leader when it comes to protecting children and youth in sports.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina testified before the standing committee on Canadian Heritage on Monday that sporting organizations cannot be relied on to regulate themselves and called for more athlete and government involvement.

She says that non-disclosure agreements with coaches who are fired or dismissed for misconduct harm the athletes they have abused.

Aquilina says Canada works hard on the international stage to help others, such as refugees, from around the world but has neglected protecting its athletes.

The special committee will next prepare its report on abuse and misconduct in Canadian sports with recommendations on improvement.

Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 60 years in prison in 2018 for sexually assaulting minors during his time as a physician with the U.S. women’s gymnastics team.