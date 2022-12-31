Finland's Joakim Kemell tries to take the puck from the USA's Jack Peart during the third period Dec. 31.Ron Ward /The Canadian Press

Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and three assists and the United States beat Finland 6-2 on Saturday to win Group B in the world junior hockey championship.

The Americans will face Germany – the fourth-place team in Group A – in the quarterfinals Monday.

Luke Hughes and Logan Cooley each had a goal and an assist for the United States, Chaz Lucius, Rutger McGroarty and Lane Hutson also scored and Trey Augustine made 29 saves.

Lenni Hameenaho had a goal and an assist for Finland. Joakim Kemell also scored.

In the other Group B finale in Moncton, Switzerland beat Slovakia 4-3 in a shootout. Rodwin Dionici, a defenceman for the Ontario Hockey League’s Niagara IceDogs, beat Adam Gajan in the 10th round of the tiebreaker.

In Group A in Halifax, the Czech Republic beat Germany 8-1. Jaroslav Chmelar had two goals and an assist for the Czechs.

Canada faced Sweden in the late game in Halifax.

