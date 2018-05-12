Vancouver Whitecaps get late goal to tie Houston Dynamo

Open this photo in gallery Vancouver Whitecaps defender Kendall Watson (4) and forward Kei Kamara (23) react after a missed a goal against the Houston Dynamo during second half MLS soccer action in Vancouver on Friday May 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms BEN NELMS/The Canadian Press

After the emotion faded, Kendall Waston was left facing the reality of the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 2-2 tie with the Houston Dynamo on Friday night.

Waston scored four minutes into injury time as Vancouver twice battled back from a goal down to earn a draw in a Major League Soccer game the Whitecaps believe they deserved a better result.

“Excited, frustrated, a lot of feelings,” said the Vancouver captain. “I think we should have won.”

Story continues below advertisement

It was a sentiment echoed by Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson.

“Anyone watching that game knows we should have won the game,” said Robinson. “Football is cruel sometimes.

“The last kick of the game is the best time to score a goal. I’m sure Houston will be devastated but we are super proud. We deserved something from that game. If not three points, definitely one.”

Jose Aja scored the other goal for Vancouver, while Brian Rowe made one save in the draw.

Tomas Martinez and Mauro Manotas found the back of the net for Houston. Joe Willis made three saves.

The Whitecaps improved to 4-5-2, but are 1-4-1 in the last six games.

The Dynamo are 3-3-1 but remain winless on the road this season (0-1-3) and are 0-3-7 in their last 10 regular-season away games. The Dynamo have never won in Vancouver (0-6-2).

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Trailing 2-1 late in extra time, it appeared as though the Whitecaps were going down to defeat before Waston’s heroics.

With the Whitecaps desperately searching for the equalizer, midfielder Felipe sent a long ball toward the goal. Striker Kei Kamara headed the ball toward the net. The six-foot-five Waston leaped into the air and headed it into the goal.

“I just tried to jump as high as possible,” said Waston.

After scoring, Waston grabbed the ball and held it in his arms like a baby while a BC Place crowd of 18,813 cheered wildly.

Manotas gave Houston a 2-1 lead with his goal in the 90th minute. Martinez opened the game’s scoring in the 35th minute.

Vancouver’s Aja tied the game before half time with his first MLS goal.