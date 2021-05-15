 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Vancouver Whitecaps need ‘lethal’ offence against Sporting Kansas City, Alexandre says

Gemma Karstens-Smith
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini, left, tries to keep Minnesota United defender Romain Metanire off the ball during the first half on May 12, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn.

Jeff Wheeler/The Associated Press

Caio Alexandre says he and his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates need to be deadly in front of the net if they want to accomplish their goals this season.

The ‘Caps (2-2-1) are coming off a disappointing 1-0 loss to Minnesota United on Wednesday. It was a game where Vancouver had ample opportunities to score but couldn’t bury the ball in the back of the net.

“We were obviously a little bit down that we weren’t lethal in [Wednesday’s] match as it didn’t help us get the result,” Alexandre, a 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder, said through a translator on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The squad has been working hard in training this week to make the necessary changes ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Sporting Kansas City (2-2-1), he added.

“The objective is obviously to be one of the top teams and in order to reach that objective, we have to be lethal and effective on all aspects of our game,” Alexandre said.

Despite the final result, Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos believes Wednesday’s game was his group’s strongest performance so far in the young Major League Soccer season.

“I think it was our best of the first five games this season, our most complete one,” he said. “Defensively not always, but we had good moments defensively. But offensively, we generated a lot, we did enough to get out of Minnesota with points. Unfortunately we didn’t and now we have to try to get something in Kansas City.”

Sporting won’t make the task an easy one.

Last year, Kansas City downed Vancouver 3-1 in the ‘Caps home opener at B.C. Place. The squad also ousted the ‘Caps from the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando, edging an undermanned Vancouver side on penalty kicks after a scoreless draw in the round of 16.

Kansas City also suffered a loss on Wednesday, dropping a 1-0 decision to the Houston Dynamo. It was the first time this season Sporting has been held off the scoresheet after scoring six goals over its first four games.

Story continues below advertisement

Sporting is a team that’s changed their play in recent years, Dos Santos said, transforming into a team that is more vertical and better about choosing when to press.

“They’re always an MLS playoff contender. They won our division last season so, again, a big challenge for us as a team,” he said.

The Whitecaps will be without at least one familiar face as they head to Kansas City. Centre back Andy Rose suffered an adductor strain in Wednesday’s game and was replaced by Derek Cornelius in the 46th minute.

Dos Santos confirmed Rose won’t be available on Sunday after starting all five games this season.

Whoever replaces him in the lineup will be looking to help the Whitecaps earn their first road win of the season. Vancouver already has points on the road after battling Toronto FC to a 2-2 draw opening day, but is still searching for a full three points in an away game.

Having fans in the stands in Kansas City will make the job even more difficult, Dos Santos said.

Story continues below advertisement

“When (Sporting) plays home, they always have that little extra,” he said. “Going to Kansas in their stadium to get a result will take a lot of hard work from all of us.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies