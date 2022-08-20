Skip to main content
Vancouver, british columbia, canada
The Canadian Press

Vasek Pospisil was eliminated from VanOpen semifinals against Arthur Rinderknech.The Canadian Press

Vasek Pospisil’s tremendous ride at the Odlum Brown VanOpen finally ran out of gas on Saturday night, losing 4-6, 4-6 to Arthur Rinderknech of Gassin, France in the men’s singles semifinals.

Rinderknech, who will face fellow Frenchman Constant Lestienne in Sunday’s final, outbattled the 32-year-old Pospisil in the 90-minute match. Pospisil, who grew up in Vernon, B.C., was clearly the fan favourite at the Hollyburn Country Club all week.

Pospisil defeated Gilles Simon of Nice, France, 6-1, 7-5 in Friday’s quarterfinals, while Rinderknech bounced Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania 6-2, 6-2.

